KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after police say a car hit a building in Midtown.

Officers responded to a 911 call near West 31st and Roanoke Road around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with information as it becomes available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.