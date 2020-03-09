One person dead after crash along SB I-435 near 87th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a crash in south Kansas City. 

The crash happened before 11:30 a.m. along the southbound lanes of I-435 at 87th Street. 

The right shoulder is blocked while officials conduct their investigation. 

Police have not yet said how many vehicles were involved or if weather was a contributing factor in the crash. 

