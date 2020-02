FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. — One person died in a crash along I-35 in Franklin County, Kansas.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. Tuesday near the Le Loup exit, approximately a 45 minute drive southwest of the metro.

Kansas State Patrol shut down one lane of traffic while the conducted their investigation. The highway has since reopened.

Officials have not yet said what led up to the crash or identified the victim.