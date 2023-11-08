KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after a car caught fire on 71 Highway Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

KCFD was called to 71 Highway at 69th Street for a car crash on Wednesday. When responders arrived at the crash, they found a car on fire.

KCFD said that one person was found dead at the scene. Responders have not determined what caused the person to die yet.

Officials have not released the victim’s name at this time.

FOX4 will update this story as we learn more.