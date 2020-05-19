One person dead after shooting along Metropolitan Avenue in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person is dead after a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas late Monday, police said.

It happened at 11:19 p.m. along Metropolitan Avenue just east of South 12th Street.

Police said when then they arrived at the scene, the victim was still fighting for their life.

First responders took the victim to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Officials have not released any further details about what may have led up to the shooting or whether they are still looking for a suspect.