One person dead after shooting at QuikTrip in Riverside

One person is dead after being shot at a QuikTrip in Riverside.

Early Saturday afternoon, Riverside Police and Fire Departments responded to a call where someone was reported to be shot at QuikTrip at 4600 NW Gateway Dr.

Upon arrival, officials found a person near their vehicle, parked at the gas pumps.

The party suffered from an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim, Traiku Fite, was a Riverside resident, around 39 years old.

Police are currently questioning a person of interest in connection to this incident.

Riverside Police are investigating the incident and are asking for help from the community. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Riverside Police Department at (816)-741-1191 or the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS (8477).

