One person dead after shooting at QuikTrip in Riverside

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
QuikTrip shooting

QuikTrip shooting in Riverside leaves one dead.

One person is dead after being shot at a QuikTrip in Riverside.

Early Saturday afternoon, Riverside Police and Fire Departments responded to a call where someone was reported to be shot at QuikTrip at 4600 NW Gateway Dr.

Upon arrival, officials found a person near their vehicle, parked at the gas pumps.

The party suffered from an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim, Traiku Fite, was a Riverside resident, around 39 years old.

Police are currently questioning a person of interest in connection to this incident.

Riverside Police are investigating the incident and are asking for help from the community. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Riverside Police Department at (816)-741-1191 or the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS (8477).

Stay tuned in to FOX4 as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first