KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died in Kansas City after a shooting on Friday evening.

Officers were called to 5719 N. Jarboe Drive in regard to a shooting. Upon arrival, a victim was found inside a parked vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds and was unresponsive.

They were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Detectives were notified that the victim died from their injuries on Sunday.

Police do have a person of interest and they are in custody.