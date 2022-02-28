INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a Tesla on I-70 Sunday night.

According to police, the Tesla broke down in the westbound center lane of the interstate, west of Little Blue Parkway, when it was struck by two other vehicles.

The driver of the Tesla was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The drivers and passengers of the other two vehicles were not injured.

The crash continues to be under investigation.

