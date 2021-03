GARDNER, Kan. — The Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a train crashed into a vehicle Wednesday afternoon, leaving one person dead.

The crash was reported on the west side of Gardner at Old 56 Highway and Waverly Road.

The name of the victim has not been identified.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the scene.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android

We are responding to a fatal train vs. vehicle collision on the westside of Gardner, KS at Old 56 Hwy & Waverly. Please avoid the area as we investigate the scene. — Johnson Co KS Sheriff (@JOCOSHERIFF) March 31, 2021