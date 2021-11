KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash near I-435 and I-49 left one person dead Monday morning.

According to police, one person is dead in what is preliminary believed to be a one-car crash.

🚨Breaking/Traffic Alert: Possible fatal crash I-435 EB to I-435 WB. Ramp is closed until further notice. Emergency vehicles on scene. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/coOrGYsbAz — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) November 1, 2021

Police were called to the area at about 6:18 a.m. Monday.

Details are still be investigated and FOX4 will update this story as they become available.