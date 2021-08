JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A one-vehicle crash on I-435 near Holliday Drive left one person dead Tuesday morning.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash at about 9:03 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-435.

Troopers are currently on scene and traffic is moving slowly through the area. FOX4 will update this story as details become available.

This story previously had the crash near Kaw Drive in Wyandotte County and has been corrected to near Holliday Drive in Johnson County.