KASNAS CITY, Kan. — KCKPD have confirmed that one person was shot and killed in the 6400 block of Farrow Avenue in Kansas City, Kan.

The shooting happened at about 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing incident and investigation. FOX4 will update this story as more details become available.

