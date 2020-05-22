One person dead in crash along NB I-435 at Front Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person involved in a crash along northbound I-435 Friday morning is dead, Kansas City Police said.

The crash happened before 8:30 a.m. near the Front Street exit.

Police are asking that drivers avoid the area as the northbound lanes of the highway are currently closed. There is no word yet on when they’ll reopen.

Drivers are currently being directed to exit at Front Street.

Northbound 435 at Front Street is closed due to a fatality crash. Please avoid the area. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 22, 2020