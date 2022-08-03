KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash at the intersection of Linwood Boulevard and Van Brunt Boulevard left one person dead Tuesday night.

According to the Kansas City Police Department at about 9:50 p.m., a gold Chevrolet Tahoe ran a red light while speeding south on Van Brunt and was hit by a gold Toyota Avalon traveling west on Linwood on a green light.

The Tahoe rolled and partially ejected the driver who did not have a seatbelt on.

That driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.

Police say this fatality is the 54th of the year and at this time last year, there were 41 fatalities crashes.

