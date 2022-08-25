GRANDVIEW, Mo. — One person is dead in a townhome fire in Grandview, Missouri early Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called the the area of 6000 block of E 127th Street just after 6 a.m. and were told that four people were trapped inside the residence.

On scene, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the upstairs windows.

Inside the building, they found one person dead and another was rescued from the basement and taken to the hospital.

This is an active situation and FOX4 will update this story as details become available.

