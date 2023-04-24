INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One person is dead following a house fire Monday night in Independence, Missouri.

Crews with the Independence Fire Department responded to the fire just before 7 p.m. near N. Sioux Avenue and E. 5th Terrace N.

First arriving crews reported heavy fire and smoke and began working to extinguish the fire.

Due to a structural collapse, fire crews were ordered to evacuate the home, according to the city. The fire was under control in less than an hour after crews arrived.

One person was confirmed dead on the scene. Their name has not been released at this time.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is helping the fire and police department with the investigation.