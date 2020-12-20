One person dead in Kansas City house fire on Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City fire and police investigators are at the scene of a deadly house fire on Sunday morning in the 10400 block of Tullis Avenue, which is in the Hickman Mills South neighborhood near Interstate 470 and James A. Reed Road.

KCFD says that one person was found dead in a bedroom, they haven’t been identified yet. Neighbors called 911 just before 9 a.m. to report the fire.

Firefighters from the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District and Grandview also responded to the scene. KCFD says that anyone who needs a smoke detector can get one from the department, call (816) 513-4648 for help.

