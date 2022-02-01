KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department said one person is dead following a fire at a residence in the 2800 block of N Allis Street.

The fire has been put out and the cause is under investigation.

According to KCK Fire, crews were called to the residence at about 8:13 a.m..

Once on scene, they saw heavy amounts of smoke and fire coming from the home. They also saw a car in the driveway which prompted them to do a search of the building.

Crews found the body of a man on the rear side of the building.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.