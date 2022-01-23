One person dead in Saturday night fatal shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police say one man is dead after a Saturday night homicide in the 1100 Block of South 47th Terrace.

Officers were dispatched to the area around 11:13 p.m. and found a man lying in a driveway suffering from gunshots wounds upon their arrival.

This incident is currently under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Tips leading to an arrest may qualify for a cash reward.

This is a developing story, and FOX4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.