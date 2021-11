INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

According to police, the crash happened on southbound Lee’s Summit Road near Kiger Road.

At about 1:40 a.m., the vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree and rolled into a ravine, ejecting the driver and only person inside.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No identification is available at this time for the victim.