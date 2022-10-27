KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after a car crashed into a Papa John’s sign on Westport Road early Thursday morning.

According to police, a witness reported the crash at about 3:55 a.m. The witness told police they saw a grey Nissan Altima speeding down the road.

The Altima then crashed into the concrete base of the Papa John’s sign at Roanoke Road.

The crash closed the intersection for several hours, but police have since reopened the road to traffic.

The Kansas City Police Department is still investigating the cause of the crash.

FOX4 will update this story as more details become available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.