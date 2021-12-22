One person dead in Tuesday evening Clay County crash

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — A two vehicle crash in Clay County left a man dead Tuesday evening on US 169 Highway.

According to the Missouri State High Patrol crash report, just before 7 p.m., a 2009 BMW tried to turn onto US 169 and was struck by a northbound 2019 GMC Yukon.

The driver of the BMW, identified as 80-year-old Robert Kohlscheen of Smithville, Missouri, was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.