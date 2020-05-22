One person dead, second injured in shooting in rural Peculiar, Missouri

PECULIAR, Mo. — Cass County Sheriff’s Office says one person died Friday and a second was injured in a shooting in rural Peculiar, Missouri.

The sheriff’s office said they responded to 233rd Street after reports of a domestic disturbance involving gunshots.

One person died at the scene. The second sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials are still looking into what led up to the shooting.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 233rd Street, rural Peculiar, in regards to a domestic disturbance with shots fired. Upon arrival, it was determined that one person was shot multiple times and one person was deceased. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/GhU51AF2Rz — Cass County S.O. (@cassmosheriff) May 22, 2020