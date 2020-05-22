One person dead, second injured in shooting in rural Peculiar, Missouri

PECULIAR, Mo. — Cass County Sheriff’s Office says one person died Friday and a second was injured in a shooting in rural Peculiar, Missouri. 

The sheriff’s office said they responded to 233rd Street after reports of a domestic disturbance involving gunshots. 

One person died at the scene. The second sustained multiple gunshot wounds. 

Officials are still looking into what led up to the shooting. 

