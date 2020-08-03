One person dies after driver crashes into building near Swope, Blue parkways

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died Monday afternoon after a driver crashed into a business in Kansas City.
The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. at Deja Vu Event Space near Swope Parkway and Blue Parkway, not far from the Swope Parkway Shopping Center.
Kansas City police said one person inside the vehicle has died; no other injuries have been reported.
Details about what led up to the crash were not immediately available.
