One person dies after driver crashes into building near Swope, Blue parkways

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died Monday afternoon after a driver crashed into a business in Kansas City.

The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. at Deja Vu Event Space near Swope Parkway and Blue Parkway, not far from the Swope Parkway Shopping Center.

Kansas City police said one person inside the vehicle has died; no other injuries have been reported.

Details about what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

BREAKING: .@kcpolice investigating deadly crash on Swope Pkwy just south of Blue Pkwy. Car veered off road and slammed into DejaVu event space. Driver killed. No one inside building. Concern over building stability. #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/KA2PiQsXAf — Kera Mashek (@KeraFox4KC) August 3, 2020