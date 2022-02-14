KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are now investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash after one person fell off and got hit by a vehicle.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Sunday near 14th Street and Ewing Avenue in Kansas City.

The victim, who has not been identified yet, died around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The person was initially taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police said the victim and suspect were in the same vehicle when the victim got out of the car and the suspect began to drive away. That’s when police said the victim jumped on the vehicle as it was driving but fell off a short distance later.

When police arrived, officers found the victim but not the suspect.

The Kansas City Police Department has not released any suspect or suspect vehicle information at this time.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.