KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a deadly shooting in south Kansas City Thursday night.

The shooting was reported around 6:15 p.m. in the area of E. Bannister Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to KCPD dispatch.

No victim or suspect information has been released at this time.

Detectives are continuing to look for evidence and speak with witnesses to learn what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.