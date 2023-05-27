KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Saturday, saying a victim died several hours after a shooting Friday night.

Police were called just before 10 p.m. Friday to 83rd Street and Troost Avenue for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medics took the person to the hospital where they died from their injuries several hours later.

Police have not released any information about what led up to the shooting or any suspect information. The name of the victim has also not been released at this time.

This is the 68th homicide of 2023 in Kansas City, according to KCPD data. At this point last year, Kansas City had recorded 64 homicides.