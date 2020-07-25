One person dies in an early morning crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Just before 4:30 Saturday morning KCMO Police were called to the area of I-435 and I-70 on reports of a wrong way driver.

When officers arrived, they found that a red Chevy Trax has been traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-435. Just north of I-70 the Chevy Trax struck a Chevy Cruz head-on. The Trax then hit the concrete barrier.

The driver of the Trax received minor injuries. The driver and back-seat passenger in the Cruz were not injured, but the front seat passenger died from his injuries at the hospital. A second rear-seat passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate where the driver of the Trax entered the highway going the wrong direction.

The identification of the victim that died in the crash has not been released.