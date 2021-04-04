One person dies in crash on I-29; three first-responders also injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say that one person died in a crash Sunday afternoon off of the northbound lanes of Interstate 29 near Kansas City International airport. The crashed vehicle caught fire, and two KCPD officers and one person with KCFD were injured responding to the crash.

The first-responders’ injuries aren’t considered life-threatening according to police.

The victim hasn’t been identified yet, and FOX4 is waiting for more details about the crash and what led up to it from investigators. We’ll update this story with more information as we get those details confirmed.