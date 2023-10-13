KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person was found dead early Friday in a mobile home fire in Kansas City, Kansas, officials say.

Firefighters were called to the Quivira Hills Estates Mobile Home Park after a neighbor reported a fire around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

When crews first arrived, they tried to go inside the home, but they determined the mobile home was unsafe structurally and worked to put out the fire from outside.

They searched the home after the fire was out and found one person dead inside, KCKFD spokesperson Scott Schaunaman said.

Officials have not identified the victim yet, but they are aware that a 72-year-old woman is known to live in the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.