One person facing charges following deadly shooting in Smithville

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — One person has been charged following a deadly shooting Thursday in Smithville.

Police say 47-year-old Lori A. Ackerman has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the death of Shannon Tate.

Officers responded to the shooting on Thursday, Dec. 10, just after 10 p.m. near S. Commercial Ave. and Tipperary St.

When officers arrived on scene they found Tate with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died on Friday, Dec. 11.

The incident remains under investigation with the help of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas City Police Department Crime Scene Unit.

Ackerman is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 14, at 1:35 p.m.