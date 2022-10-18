One man is dead on Monday after his car crashed into a trailer in Anderson County.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — One person was flown to a Kansas City hospital after a two-vehicle head-on crash in western Lawrence Tuesday morning.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Kansas Highway 10 near the exit to Bob Billings Parkway.

One of the drivers was injured and flown to a hospital in Kansas City.

Traffic on K-10 is being rerouted to Bob Billings Parkway.

This is a developing story and FOX4 will provide updates as they become available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.