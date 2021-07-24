One person has died after a triple shooting in Belton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Belton Police are investigating a triple shooting Saturday morning near Maggie Court and Emily Lane that has left one person dead.

The victims showed up at the Quik Trip store on 58 Hwy and Bel-Ray Place and also at Belton Regional Medical. One of the victims died from their injuries and the other victims are in the hospital.

Police officers are working each crime scene and trying to locate possible witnesses to find out what led to the shootings.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects at this time.