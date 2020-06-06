One person killed, four others injured in early morning shooting in KC’s 18th and Vine District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – An argument in a parking lot in the 18th and Vine historic jazz district led to a shooting just before 2:30 a.m.

A total of five people showed up at Truman Medical Center suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of those, an adult black man, has died. The other four victims, one woman and three men, have been treated and their condition has been stabilized.

Officers located the crime scene at 18th and Vine and discovered that there was a group of people gathered in a parking lot when an argument broke out and several people began shooting.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are still processing this scene, gathering evidence that may lead them to the cause of the argument and help identify the suspects.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed it or may have information about this shooting to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Any information leading to an arrest is eligible for up to a $25,000 reward. All tips are anonymous.