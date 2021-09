KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred about 8:40 p.m. Friday night.

A driver, in a white Dodge Grand Caravan, was headed north on 71 Highway near Gregory Boulevard, where the road began to curve. The driver missed the curve and ran off the road and hit a large tree.

The driver, the only person in the van, was not wearing a seatbelt and had to be cut from the vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment but died from their injuries.