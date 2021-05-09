One person has died in a traffic crash in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The Kansas City Kansas Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that has left one person dead and another person injured.

About 6:45 p.m., officers were sent to 38th and Parallel on the report of a crash. The initial investigation showed that an eastbound vehicle, speeding, ran a red light, hitting a vehicle that was northbound on 38th Street.

The crash caused the northbound vehicle to roll over several times. The other vehicle crossed the median and the westbound lanes before hitting a retaining wall.

The driver of the northbound vehicle died at the scene of the crash. The other driver was taken to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation and anyone with information on this case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.