One person has died overnight in a traffic crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Detectives with the KCK Police Department are investigating a fatal crash that happened about 12:15 a.m.

Officers responded to the area of 18th and State Ave early Saturday morning to investigate a car that had hit a house. The driver had to be cut from the car and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.

According to the preliminary investigation the driver of the vehicle was headed westbound on State Ave. at a high rate of speed and lost control and went of the road.

The crash is still being investigated by the KCK Police Department.