KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Kansas City, police say.

Just after 7:30 a.m. Kansas City police said the driver of an Audi was headed eastbound on Truman Road through Grand Boulevard on a green light.

The driver began to change lanes and hit a pedestrian who was walking across Truman Road. Police said the driver stopped and remained on scene.

First responders took the person hit to the hospital with serious injuries, but that person later died.

Police have not released the name of the person killed at this point.

