EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. —The Excelsior Springs Police Department is investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting Wednesday morning.

Just before 6 a.m. officers were called to a home in 100 block of S. Titus St. Once on scene, police located a victim with non-life threatneing gunshot wounds and took one suspect into custody without incident.

Police did not release any additional information on the identify of the victim or the suspect, or what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.