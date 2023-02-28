KANSAS CITY, Mo —One person is reported to have serious injuries after a fire broke out at a home in Kansas City Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. Kansas City firefighters were called to a house fire at 3619 Roberts St. There firefighters discovered a person inside and quickly worked remove them from the home.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

KCFD told FOX4 the home was vacant at the time of the fire and the person found inside is believed to be a homeless person. Investigators have not released any additional information about the victim.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but KCPD Bomb and Arson have been called to assist in the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.