INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An investigation is underway after one person was hurt in townhome fire in Independence Tuesday morning.

Just after 8 a.m. crews from the Independence Fire Department were called to a building fire in the 18000 Block of East Dover Fork.

The first crews on scene saw heavy smoke and fire coming out of the multi-family home and quickly worked to extinguish the flames. Emergency crews treated one person at the scene, but no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Independence Fire Department.