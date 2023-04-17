KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered life threatening injuries after being hit by a car while on Prospect.

Investigations revealed that the the pedestrian was crossing Prospect from west to east when he was hit by a gold Buick LeSabre that was traveling southbound on Prospect.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition. The driver and front seat passenger of the Buick were uninjured.

The investigation is currently ongoing.