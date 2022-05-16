KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after a two-car crash that occurred Sunday evening.

Police responded to a call near West Longview Parkway and Raytown Road around 7:49 p.m.

Investigators say the driver of a northbound Ford Mustang failed to yield while turning and a Chevrolet Impala traveling southbound then collided into the Mustang.

The driver of the Impala was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the Mustang refused treatment at the scene.

The passengers of the Impala were also transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the crash for the possibility of impairment.

