KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the 4800 block of Independence Avenue early Friday morning.

Police were called to a nearby Express Stop at about 4:13 a.m. and found a victim suffering from several gunshot wounds there.

They were led to the shooting scene in the 4800 block of East 6th street.

The victim is in the hospital and is last listed in critical condition.

