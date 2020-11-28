One person in critical condition after shooting near 26th and Cleveland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is reported to be in critical condition following a shooting Saturday morning in Kansas City.

Officer responded to the shooting after 11 a.m. near 26th and Cleveland where they found the victim lying on the front porch of a residence.

The victim had an apparent gunshot wound to the head and neck, according to police.

Witnesses stated the suspect was driving a gray or white car and began firing shots at the victim before leaving the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

LATEST FOX4KC HEADLINES: