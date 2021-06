KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting near East 43rd Street and Cleveland Avenue has left one person with critical injuries.

Police said they receiver a call at about 10:44 a.m. in regards to the shooting and found the victim upon arrival at the scene and they were taken to the hospital.

No victim or suspect information is available at this time.

KCPD is still investigating the incident and FOX4 will update this story as details become available.

