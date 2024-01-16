SHAWNEE, Kan. — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following a house fire in Shawnee, Kansas.

Crews with the Shawnee Fire Department, Shawnee Police Department, Lenexa Fire Department and Johnson County MED-Act responded to the house fire just before 1:20 p.m. in the area of West 51st Street and Lakecrest Drive.

Firefighters located and rescued one person from inside the home. The patient was taken to an area hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

No other patients were found inside the home and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation at this time.