KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting near the HomeTowne Studios in Kansas City that left one person in critical condition.

Officers were dispatched at 6:56 p.m. on calls of a shooting. One victim was found on scene with an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is an active investigation. FOX4 will update this story as details become available.

