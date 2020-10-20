One person injured after jumping from balcony to escape Independence apartment fire

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Flames poured out of an apartment building forcing one person to jump from a balcony to get out Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., crews responded to an apartment fire near 45th and Noland Rd. in Independence.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the second and third floors when they arrived.

FOX4 is told they got it under control in less than 30 minutes.

Firefighters believe 6-12 units were damaged in the building that holds 24 units.

One person jumped from a balcony on the second story to get out and was injured.

“It’s my understanding that the individual found himself in a position where he felt like he didn’t have any other choice but to jump from the balcony,” Assist. Chief of Independence Fire Dept. Michael Ditamore said.

Ditamore said this is a good reminder to practice fire safety as we get into the colder months.

“It is a good time just to remind folks to have working smoke detectors, to utilize proper safety when it comes to electrical equipment and power strips and what have you,” Ditamore said.

Ditamore said crews from seven different stations responded to the alarm. They wanted to be prepared as this is a large apartment complex with several buildings near each other.

He commends this team for their quick work.

“They arrived on scene quickly and they made a very aggressive attack and this could have been so much worse. They did a remarkable job,” Ditamore said.

The cause is still under investigation.