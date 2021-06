KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a stabbing that has left one person with critical injuries.

The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. near 31st and Highland.

Police say the victim could not provide much information on what happened and was taken to Truman Medical Center.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate what led to the stabbing.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

